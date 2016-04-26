FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubbell inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps $1.16
April 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hubbell inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc :

* Hubbell inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps $1.16

* Net sales in q1 of 2016 were $835 million, an increase of 3% compared to $810 million reported in q1 of 2015

* Restructuring and related costs of $0.08 in q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $800.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.08

* Expect full year diluted earnings per share in range of $5.20 to $5.40

* Hubbell inc qtrly organic sales up 2 percent

* “our view of end markets for 2016 continues to be flat in aggregate”

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.30, revenue view $3.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

