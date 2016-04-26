FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elgeka: Announcement regarding changes in voting rights
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016

BRIEF-Elgeka: Announcement regarding changes in voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :

* CEO and chairman, Katsiotis buys 1.4 million voting shares in Elgeka for 274,000 euros ($309,839.20), now holds 32,6% of company’s share capital

* Elli Drakopoulou, vice president buys 1.6 million voting shares in Elgeka for 317,345 euros, now holds 23.1% of company’s share capital

* Shareholder Leonidas Theoklitos sells 3.2 million voting shares of Elgeka Source text: bit.ly/1VUH8Rz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
