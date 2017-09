April 26 (Reuters) - Focus Home Interactive Sas :

* FY net profit of 5.6 million euro ($6.34 million), up 43 percent

* FY operating income of 8.9 million euro, up 48 percent

* Q1 revenue of 9.0 million euro, up 43 percent