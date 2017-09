April 26 (Reuters) - Crcam Sud Rhone Alpes :

* Q1 net banking income of 104.0 million euro versus 98.3 million euro ($111.2 million) a year ago

* Q1 gross operating income of 42.3 million euro versus 38.8 million euro a year ago

* Q1 consolidated net income group share of 21.4 million euro versus 17.9 million euro a year ago

* Solvency ratio of 17.2 pct at Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)