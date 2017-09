April 26 (Reuters) - Bluelinea SA :

* FY operating loss 1.9 million euros ($2.15 million) versus loss of 2.4 million euros year ago

* FY net loss group share 1.1 million euros versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* Confirms ambition to be profitable from 2017