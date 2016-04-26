FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Big Sky Petroleum Requests Extension for Filing of Annual Audited Financial Statements
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Big Sky Petroleum Requests Extension for Filing of Annual Audited Financial Statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Big Sky Petroleum Corp :

* To not be able to file audited annual financial statements for year ended december 31, 2015 by filing deadline of April 29

* Company anticipates being in a position to file required filings no later than July 4, 2016

* Mark T. Brown, CA, has been appointed as interim president & CEO

* Board will commence a search for a new CEO

* Winnie Wong, CA, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
