FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transunion qtrly earnings per share $0.07
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transunion qtrly earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Transunion :

* Qtrly revenue of $406 million, an increase of 15 percent (18 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with Q1 of 2015

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* For full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Fy 2016 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.63 billion and $1.65 billion, an increase of 10 to 12 percent on a constant currency basis

* Fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34

* Q2 consolidated revenue is expected to be between $405 million and $410 million, an increase of 10 to 11 percent on a constant currency basis

* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $380.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $408.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.