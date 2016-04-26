FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-H & R Block expects adj. EBITDA margins of about 28 pct for fiscal 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc :

* Company expects adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 28% for fiscal 2016

* Including impacts, 2016 actual reported revenues are expected to decline from prior year

* Excluding foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, divestiture of H&R Block Bank 2016 total revenues to be consistent with prior year

* Greg Macfarlane, h&r block’s current chief financial officer, will assume role of senior vice president, u.s. Retail products and operations

* Tony bowen will become chief financial officer beginning may 1, 2016

* Bowen has been with h&r block for 12 years, serving in a variety of finance and operational roles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
