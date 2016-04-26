BRIEF-H & R Block expects adj. EBITDA margins of about 28 pct for fiscal 2016

April 26 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc :

* Company expects adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 28% for fiscal 2016

* Including impacts, 2016 actual reported revenues are expected to decline from prior year

* Excluding foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, divestiture of H&R Block Bank 2016 total revenues to be consistent with prior year

* Greg Macfarlane, h&r block’s current chief financial officer, will assume role of senior vice president, u.s. Retail products and operations

* Tony bowen will become chief financial officer beginning may 1, 2016

* Bowen has been with h&r block for 12 years, serving in a variety of finance and operational roles