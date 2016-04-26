FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akamai Technologies CFO says expect Q2 revenues in range of $566 mln to $582 mln - Conf call
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Akamai Technologies CFO says expect Q2 revenues in range of $566 mln to $582 mln - Conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies CFO

* “continue to see very strong growth in our Asia-Pacific geographies” - conf call

* “ we’re projecting revenue from our top two customers to decline in q2 and possibly the second half of the year” - conf call

* “ expect q2 revenues in the range of $566 million to $582 million ” - conf call

* “ q2 non-gaap operating expenses are projected to be $206 million to $211 million” - conf call

* “ expect non-gaap depreciation expense to be $73 million to $75 million in q2” - conf call

* “ expect q2 non-gaap eps in the range of 62 cents to 65 cents” - conf call

* “ on q2, we expect to spend approximately $90 million to $98 million in the quarter” - conf call

* “ On Share Repurchase Program -approximately $960 million remaining on that authorization ” - conf call

* “ expecting slightly less sequential growth in the second quarter than we have historically seen” - conf call

* “ foreign exchange fluctuations are expected to have a positive impact on q2 revenue of roughly $3 million ” - conf call

* “ anticipate q2 ebitda margins of 40 percent” - conf call

* “ expect non-gaap operating margins of 27% in q2” - conf call Further company coverage: [AKAM.O ] )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
