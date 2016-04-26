FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Top shareholders sold 85 mln shares in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Top shareholders sold 85 mln shares in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Result of placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone plc

* Funds managed by Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others sold 85 mln shares in the company - Bookrunner

* Placing shares represent 15.8% of the company’s issued share capital - Bookrunner

* Final offer price was set at 2.35 stg per share, with gross proceeds equal to approximately 200 million pound - Bookrunner

* Placing was upsized from its launch size of approximately 75 million shares due to strong investor demand - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
