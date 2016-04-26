FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Helius Medical Technologies says necessary to re-evaluate warrants' accounting
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helius Medical Technologies says necessary to re-evaluate warrants' accounting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Helius Medical Technologies Inc :

* Board says necessary to re-evaluate accounting relating to warrants issued in private placements in april, june, july 2015

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants will not affect company’s balance sheet or liquidity

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants has resulted in a reduction of comprehensive loss for period ending june 30, 2015

* Board says need to restate consolidated financial statements for three months ended june 30, 2015, three months and six months ended sept 30, 2015

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants had no impact on loss per share for period ending december 31, 2015

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants has resulted in an increase in diluted gain per share for period ending sept. 30, 2015

* Board says also need to restate consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended december 31, 2015

* Anticipates that it will file restated financial statements covering restatement periods on or about april 26, 2016.

* Continuing to assess effect of restatement on assessment of internal control over financial reporting,disclosure controls

* Restatement necessary as 2015 warrants, whose exercise prices are denominated in usd although co’s functional currency is canadian dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.