April 26 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp :

* Work resumes at Pan American Silver’s Manantial Espejo mine

* Labour conflict with union of mine workers at its Manantial Espejo mine has been resolved, all production activities have resumed

* Management believes that it will achieve its full-year consolidated production forecast of 24.0 million to 25.0 million ounces of silver