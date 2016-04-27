FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XXL Q1 revenues rise, repeats long-term outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-XXL Q1 revenues rise, repeats long-term outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - XXL says:

* Q1 revenues NOK 1,684 million (NOK 1,369 million)

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 101 million (NOK 95 million)

* Has signed 10 new lease agreements for store openings for 2016 where of 6 in Norway. The target for 2016 is 10 to 12 new stores in total

* Will launch an commerce offering in Denmark in 2016. The launch will be colored by aggressive pricing and high marketing spending and will return negative profits the first years of operation 65 million in 2016

* Maintains long term objectives

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)

