BRIEF-Pixium Vision Q1 operating income at 0.7 million euros
#Healthcare
April 27, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pixium Vision Q1 operating income at 0.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision Sa :

* Q1 operating income amounted to 0.7 million euros, down 31.6 pct year-on-year

* Confirms operational outlook including CE mark approval of IRIS II in Europe by mid-2016

* Confirms operational outlook including first in human implantation of Prima in a feasibility study before the end of 2016

* At march 31, 2016, the net cash position of Pixium Vision amounted 20 million euros compared to 36.6 million euros a year earlier Source text: bit.ly/1ryFb0V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
