FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hamborner Reit Q1 FFO up 35.8 pct at approx. 9.0 mln euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit Q1 FFO up 35.8 pct at approx. 9.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Income from rents and leases was approximately 14.7 million euros ($16.61 million) in first three months, and was therefore up by 23.2 pct year-on-year

* Q1 net profit for period of 6.1 million euros was significantly higher as compared with same quarter of previous year (2.4 million euros)

* For 2016 as a whole, managing board is standing by its basic estimates for future business prospects as published in 2015 annual report

* FFO rose by 35.8 pct in Q1 of 2016 and amounted to approximately 9.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.