April 27 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* GF Machining Solutions wins substantial order in U.S.

* Gf Machining Solutions, a division of GF, has received a major order from a well-known U.S.-based customer

* Order consists of several high-end milling machines including automation and software for a total value of about $15 million as well as related training, support and services Source text - bit.ly/1MY9qrB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)