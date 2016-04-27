FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Accu Holding unit RCT terminates business with key client
#Switzerland Market Report
April 27, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accu Holding unit RCT terminates business with key client

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* RCT terminates business with key client

* After intense negotiations with a key client of RCT Hydraulic Tooling AG (RCT), a subsidiary of Accu Holding, long-standing business relationship has been terminated by mutual agreement

* Due to significant exposure to this customer and continuing difficulties to turn RCT into a profitable business, alternative solutions or realignment of company are exhausted

* Accu is therefore evaluating to close down these unprofitable activities

* Accu had issued a letter of comfort and guarantees to RCT

* Potential financial obligations for Accu are subject of current examination

* Closing this operational activity will cease a multiannual cash-absorbing manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
