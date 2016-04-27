FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q1 net revenues of $1.61 billion
April 27, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q1 net revenues of $1.61 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Stmicroelectronics

* Stmicroelectronics reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 gross profit was $538 million and gross margin was 33.4%

* Q1 net loss was $41 million, equivalent to negative $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $22 million

* During q1 we started to see signs of a recovery in industry

* Anticipate a sequential increase in net revenues by about 5.5% at mid-point in q2

* Sees gross margin to be about 34.0% at mid-point in q2

* Expects q2 2016 revenues to increase about 5.5% on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Gross margin in q2 is expected to be about 34.0% plus or minus 2.0 percentage points

* Q1 net revenues of $1.61 billion and gross margin of 33.4%

* Revenues declined sequentially by 3.3% in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

