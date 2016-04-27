FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Konecranes expects lower synergies from proposed Terex merger
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Konecranes expects lower synergies from proposed Terex merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add information on expected profits from the merger: changes headline)

April 27 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp :

* Konecranes and Terex Corporation announced in August 2015 their respective Boards of Directors unanimously approved a definitive agreement to combine their businesses in a merger of equals

* Closing of merger is now expected to occur about in middle of second half of 2016

* It is anticipated that substantially all financial and tax synergies of 32 million euros ($36.2 million) will be eliminated as a result of certain regulations promulgated and proposed by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Department

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

