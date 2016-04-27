FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steinhoff says its 3rd increased offer of 160p is final for Darty
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff says its 3rd increased offer of 160p is final for Darty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International

* No increase to third cash offer

* Board of Conforama confirms that its third increased offer of 160 pence for each Darty share is final, and will not be increased.

* Final offer of 160 pence for each Darty share reflects evaluation criteria we use for all acquisitions, including return on investment and value creation-CEO Conforama

* At an increased price, Darty business would no longer create sufficient value for Steinhoff shareholders, employees and other stakeholders - CEO Conforama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
