April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Q1 total revenue was sek 1,273 m (865)

* Q1 EBITA was sek 502 m (172)

* Says outlook 2016 unchanged

* Reuters poll: Q1 EBITA was seen at sek 463 million, revenues at 1,336 million