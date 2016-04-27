FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group Q1 revenue rises 8 pct
April 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group Q1 revenue rises 8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* A strong performance - all main business divisions delivering growth on an organic and constant currency basis

* Q1 total income from continuing operations up 9 pct to 387.6 million stg

* Sale of Russell Investment Management, for gross proceeds of us$1,150 million, is on track to complete in Q2 2016

* Information services revenues up 10 stg (up 7 pct on organic and constant currency basis), reflecting continued good growth at ftse russell

* LCH revenues increased 14 pct (up 12 pct at constant currency), with 22 pct revenue growth in OTC from higher swapclear client trades

* Capital markets revenues up 8 pct (up 6 at constant currency), with growth across all areas

* Post trade services (italy) income up 12 pct (up 8 pct at constant currency), with growth in clearing volumes and net treasury income

* Technology services revenues down 18 pct, mainly as result of timing of customer deliveries

* Curveglobal expected to launch Q3 2016

* We recently announced our proposed merger with deutsche börse-CEO

* This presents a compelling opportunity to expand our business in an industry-defining combination, creating a global markets infrastructure group- CEO

* We continue to prepare our shareholder documents and will update market in due course

* Has made a strong start to year, despite testing market conditions during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
