FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's BZ WBK plans "stable" 2016 net in comparable terms
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's BZ WBK plans "stable" 2016 net in comparable terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - BZ WBK :

* The Polish Banco Santander unit plans a “stable” 2016 net profit in comparable terms, BZ WBK said in a presentation on Wednesday.

* The lender booked a net profit of 2.33 billion zlotys ($601.1 million) in 2015.

* BZ WBK showed a 46-percent year-on-year fall in its first quarter net profit to 556 million zlotys, as a year ago its results were supported by a sale of part of its insurance business. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8763 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.