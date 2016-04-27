FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE Group comments at AGM on deal with Deutsche Boerse
April 27, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE Group comments at AGM on deal with Deutsche Boerse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* AGM statement

* Group agreed disposal of Frank Russell Company’s investment management business for gross proceeds of $1,150m.

* Plan to constitute both regulatory and technology advisory groups in 2016 - Chairman

* Believe value creating opportunities of combination of LSEG and Deutsche Boerse are substantial - Chairman

* Firmly believes that this merger will offer opportunity to participate in long term growth with diversified and resilient revenue streams.- Chairman

* “We expect merger to complete by end of 2016 or during Q1 2017” - Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

