April 27 (Reuters) - UK Arsagera :

* FY 2015 revenue under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 26.9 million roubles ($412,877.48) versus 19.4 million roubles year ago

* FY 2015 profit for period under IFRS of 35.0 million roubles versus loss of 13.7 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/235F6gw Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1525 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)