April 27 (Reuters) - S&P On Taiwan:

* Ratings on Taiwan affirmed at ‘AA-/A-1+’ and ‘CNAAA/CNA-1+'; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Taiwan will maintain its net external asset position

* Expect Taiwan to face longer-term fiscal pressure from a fast-aging population

