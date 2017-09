April 27 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA :

* Q1 revenue 254.5 million euros ($287.66 million) versus 231.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 8.6 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago

* Expects positive trend in sales and profitability to continue for the rest of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/21f0mBc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)