April 27 (Reuters) - Scor SE :

* Q1 group net income reaches EUR 170 million ($192.20 million), down 2.9%

* Q1 gross written premiums EUR 3.28 billion versus EUR 3.12 billion year ago

* Q1 combined ratio 89.7%, +0.6 pts

* Says reinsurance industry is facing economic, social and political uncertainties in 2016 in an increasingly competitive environment