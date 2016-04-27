FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BW LPG signs charter deals for three vessels
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BW LPG signs charter deals for three vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - BW LPG Ltd

* Announces a sale and leaseback arrangement and two timecharter-in agreements

* Says has concluded a sale and leaseback agreement with Nissen Kaiun Co. Ltd. for its last VLGC newbuilding under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

* Concurrently BW LPG has also agreed to timecharter-in two vlgc newbuildings to be constructed at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Nissen Kaiun Co. Ltd, with deliveries expected in 2020

* All three timecharter-in agreements include purchase options

* The benefits of the transactions are threefold: it allows us to renew our chartered-in fleet, enables us to offer our customers more flexible solutions and it further strengthens our relationship with Japan, which is one of the world’s most important LPG demand centres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.