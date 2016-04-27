FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch emissions probes offset new car sales recovery in Europe
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 27, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch emissions probes offset new car sales recovery in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: emissions probes offset new car sales recovery in Europe

* Do not expect any immediate impact on European manufacturers’ ratings from recent announcements and emissions test results

* Believe pressure has increased from regulators to tighten emission legislations testing procedures ,accelerate move to real emissions testing.

* Ratings could also be threatened if there were further revelations of fraud ,major irregularities by a manufacturer on emission testing

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
