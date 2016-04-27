BRIEF-Fitch emissions probes offset new car sales recovery in Europe

April 27 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: emissions probes offset new car sales recovery in Europe

* Do not expect any immediate impact on European manufacturers’ ratings from recent announcements and emissions test results

* Believe pressure has increased from regulators to tighten emission legislations testing procedures ,accelerate move to real emissions testing.

* Ratings could also be threatened if there were further revelations of fraud ,major irregularities by a manufacturer on emission testing

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)