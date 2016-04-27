BRIEF-S&P - Toshiba CORP. Long-Term ratings remain on creditwatch negative following upward revision to fiscal 2015 guidance

April 27 (Reuters) - S&P On Toshiba Corp

* S&P - Toshiba Corp. Long-Term ratings remain on creditwatch negative following upward revision to fiscal 2015 guidance

* S&P On Toshiba Corp - Still see ambiguities concerning toshiba’s fiscal 2015 earnings results

* S&P On Toshiba Corp - Ambiguities linger in determining the degree to which the company’s performance will recover in and beyond fiscal 2016

* S&P On Toshiba Corp - Revised guidance leads to expect the company's debt and shareholders' equity will worsen less than assumed Source - bit.ly/1T48spX (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)