BRIEF-Northrop Grumman posts Q1 earnings $3.03/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Says Q1 EPS increase 26 percent to $3.03

* Northrop Grumman Corp says 2016 EPS guidance increased to $10.40 to $10.70

* Northrop Grumman Corp says Q1 sales total $6.0 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $5.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $5.96 billion versus $5.96 billion

* Sees 2016 sales $23,500 million - $24,000 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.23, revenue view $23.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/235P4i9 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)