BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners posts Q1 net income $0.64/common unit
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners posts Q1 net income $0.64/common unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners LP

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP says reaffirmed full year outlook for 2016 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Suncoke Energy Partners

* Q1 revenue $194.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $204.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $194.5 million versus $203.3 million

* Qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.64

* revenue decling in the quarter was primarily due to pass-through of lower coal costs in domestic coke segment

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP says reaffirmed its 2016 distributable cash flow guidance of $158 million to $172 million Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1rhszuF ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
