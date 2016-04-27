BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health says entered first amendment to loan and security agreement

April 27 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* On April 21, 2016, entered into first amendment to loan and security agreement and waiver - SEC filing

* Amendment modified repayment amortization schedule, giving 4-month period of interest-only payments from may through August 2016

* Amendment decreased minimum cash balance amount that company is required to maintain from $3 million to $1.1 million