BRIEF-Rediff.com india informs Nasdaq of intent to withdraw its ADS from listing
April 27, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rediff.com india informs Nasdaq of intent to withdraw its ADS from listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Rediff.Com India Ltd :

* Rediff.Com informs nasdaq of intent to withdraw american depository shares from listing and registration

* Rediff.Com india ltd says shares of rediff’s adss are expected to continue trading on otc pink marketplace following delisting and deregistration

* Company intends to deregister its adss and to cease publicly filing its periodic reports with sec

* Rediff anticipates that its 20-f for fiscal year ended march 31, 2015 will be its last publicly filed periodic report

* Reasons for withdrawal relate to cost of filing periodic reports with sec and meeting other applicable regulatory requirements

* “we are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs”

* Current economic climate has not only impacted capital markets, but digital advertising industry as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
