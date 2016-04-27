FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparton Corp explores potential sale transaction
April 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparton Corp explores potential sale transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp

* Says Sparton Corporation explores potential sale transaction

* Says its board has authorized Wells Fargo Securities to conduct a process to identify parties interested in acquiring entire co

* Sparton Corp says decision made after considering number of options presented by Wells Fargo upon completion of their strategic alternative review engagement

* Sparton Corp says working with wells fargo to prepare necessary marketing materials and expects to begin engaging with interested parties by end of june

* Says it has not set a definitive timetable for completion of this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
