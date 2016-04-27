FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sobi CEO on Biogen assets: "not a time to bet the company"
April 27, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sobi CEO on Biogen assets: "not a time to bet the company"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sobi CEO at Q1 earnings call:

* CEO, asked about interest in Biogen’s hemophilia assets, says “this is not a time to bet the company on something that is at the outer limits of our capacity”

* Says focused on transactions that allow us to absorb, integrate them in a way that doesn’t distract us

* Says for me, means size within reach of current debt capacity and maybe to lesser degree the use of equity

* Sources told Reuters earlier this month Biogen is exploring a sale of hemophilia assets Further company coverage:

