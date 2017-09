April 27 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtymä Oyj :

* Cooperation negotiations concluded

* One person will retire, 3 people will be laid off following termination of their contracts

* Part of personnel will be temporalily laid off for up to 38 working days

* Negotiations concerned personnel of I-Print Oy Source text for Eikon:

