BRIEF-Ford issues 3 safety recalls, 2 safety compliance recalls in North America
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford issues 3 safety recalls, 2 safety compliance recalls in North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls and two safety compliance recalls in North America

* Issues recall for certain 2011-2012 Ford F-150, and 2012 Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in North America

* Recall issued to update powertrain control module software and inspect for certain diagnostic trouble codes

* Issuing safety recall for about 202,000 vehicles for potential issue with the output speed sensor

* Also issues safety recall for about 81,000 2014-2015 Ford Explorer, Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles to replace rear suspension toe links

* Issuing a safety recall for about 2,600 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles to inspect and replace tires as needed

* Aware of three reports of accidents and no injuries related to condition related to the potential issue with output speed sensor

* Aware of one accident and one injury related to issue with 2014-2015 Ford Explorer and Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles

* Not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to condition in 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles

* Issuing safety compliance recall for about 200 2007-2012 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus, Lincoln MKS, Mercury Sable vehicles to replace driver airbag module

* Says issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 40 2016 Ford Fusion vehicles to replace the driver seat track assembly Source text: ford.to/1qTCjLh Further company coverage:

