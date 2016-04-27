BRIEF-Hilton says group business demand continues to remains healthy - Conf Call

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Says group business demand continues to remains healthy

* Says continues to see strength in leisure demand in transient business; transient corporate business demand softer driven by weaker macro conditions

* Says seeing strong U.S. booking pace across all segments, particularly in corporate transient, in April

* Says business in Japan has been strong especially in Tokyo; not seen meaningful impact from recent earthquakes

* Says, in Asia, saw strength in Thailand, Singapore, China, India and Malaysia

* Says has “very good” group position for the rest of the year

* Says pace of group bookings for the rest of the year have been very healthy of late

* Says, relative to last year end and beginning of 2016, there’s “a lot more” stability in the economic environment at present

* Says will have to wait a bit more to see stability on demand side in energy markets, with oil prices off the bottom Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)