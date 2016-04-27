BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares of common stock

April 27 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Initial public offering price of common stock is expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share

* Intends to use $25.0 million of ipo net proceeds to advance research and development of product candidates

* Intends to use $15.0 million of ipo net proceeds to progress additional in vivo and ex vivo pipeline product candidates