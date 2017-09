April 27 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Objectives globally maintained for 2015-2016

* Sales at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2015-2016 corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities came to 990 million euros ($1.12 billion), up by 3.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)