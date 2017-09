April 27 (Reuters) - Generix SA :

* Q4 revenue 2015/2016 up 11 pct

* Revenue 2015/2016 up 9 pct

* New SaaS signings 2015/2016 25 million euros (+ 125 pct)

* Will continue to record a substantially positive EBITDA