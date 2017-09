April 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Adocia and lilly announce positive topline results from a phase 1b study of repeated administration of ultra-rapid Biochaperone Lispro U100 in people with type 2 Diabetes

* Both biochaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well tolerated throughout each 14-day period