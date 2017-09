April 27 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA :

* Q1 revenue 183.7 million euros ($207.97 million) versus 112.2 million euros year ago

* Goal is to stabilise consolidated sales in 2016 (+/-3 pct) before growth picks back up in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)