BRIEF-Northrop says expects B2 volume to be consistent in 2016 with 2015 levels
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northrop says expects B2 volume to be consistent in 2016 with 2015 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Says continue to expect 2016 aerospace sales in low $10 billion range with mid to high 11% margin rate

* Says continue to expect 2016 mission systems sales in high $10 billion range with operating margin rate in mid to high 12% range

* Says continue to expect 2016 technology services sales in mid $4 billion range with margin rate of about 10%

* Says has no additional information to share on “the B21 award or the program in general”

* Says expects B2 volume to be consistent in 2016 with where it was in 2015 Further company coverage:

Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780

