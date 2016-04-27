BRIEF-Northrop says expects B2 volume to be consistent in 2016 with 2015 levels

April 27 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Says continue to expect 2016 aerospace sales in low $10 billion range with mid to high 11% margin rate

* Says continue to expect 2016 mission systems sales in high $10 billion range with operating margin rate in mid to high 12% range

* Says continue to expect 2016 technology services sales in mid $4 billion range with margin rate of about 10%

* Says has no additional information to share on “the B21 award or the program in general”

* Says expects B2 volume to be consistent in 2016 with where it was in 2015 Further company coverage: