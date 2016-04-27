FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook general counsel says Class C shares are non-voting
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook general counsel says Class C shares are non-voting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook

* Facebook general counsel says Class C shares will have the same economic rights as the existing Class A and Class B shares

* General Counsel says Class C shares are non-voting

* Facebook general counsel says Class C shares proposal will be subject to stockholder approval at the annual meeting of stockholders on June 20

* Class C shares will trade under a different ticker symbol following the payment of the dividend

* “Board believes that a founder-led approach has been and continues to be in the best interests of facebook, its stockholders” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
