BRIEF-American Express Credit sees net income of $51 mln for quarter ended March 31, 2006

April 27 (Reuters) -

* American express credit corp says for quarter ended march 31, 2016, will report net income of $51 million versus. $68 million last year

* American express credit corp says for quarter ended march 31, 2016 will report provisions for losses of $36 million versus. $40 million last year

* American express credit says for quarter ended march 31, 2016 will report ratio of earnings to fixed charges of 1.70 versus. 1.69 last year Source text (1.usa.gov/24kyf5v)