BRIEF-Cardtronics says plan to redomicile in the United Kingdom
April 27, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cardtronics says plan to redomicile in the United Kingdom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cardtronics Inc :

* Cardtronics announces plan to redomicile in the United Kingdom

* “redomicile is intended to better align Cardtronics’ corporate structure with its current and future business activities”

* Says North American headquarters will remain in Houston, Texas and its European headquarters will be in London

* Says company plans to conduct corporate activities from both locations

* Does not anticipate any impacts for employees, day-to-day operations, or services to its customers as a result of redomicile

* Expenses associated with execution of redomicile will be adjusted from 2016 non-gaap earnings measures

* Anticipates that change of place of incorporation will become effective early in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

