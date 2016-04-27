FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook's Zuckerberg says more than 3 mln businesses using co's advertising products every month
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook's Zuckerberg says more than 3 mln businesses using co's advertising products every month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Facebook’s Zuckerberg says more than 3 mln businesses are using co’s advertising products every month - earnings conf call

* Facebook’s Zuckerberg says 200,000 businesses advertising on instagram every month - earnings conf call

* Facebook COO Sandberg says as of feb 2016, time spent watching video on instagram rose more than 40 pct over preceding six months - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says in q1, average price per ad increased 5 pct while total ad impressions increased 50 pct - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says main drivers of ad growth to continue through 2016 but will face tougher comps as year progresses - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says fy 2016 total gaap expense guidance unchanged - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says full year 2016 total non-gaap expense growth guidance range remains unchanged at 45 pct to 55 pct - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says fy 2016 capital expenditure to be at high end of $4 billion to $4.5 billion range given last quarter - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says payments and other fees revenues will continue to face headwinds throughout the year - earnings conf call

* Facebook CFO says anticipate payments and other fees revenue for full year 2016 will come in lower than level in 2015 -earnings conf call Further company coverage:

